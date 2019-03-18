The Tribeca Film Festival has announced its slate of TV offerings, including world premieres of HBO’s Chernobyl and Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys.

The lineup also includes an event marking the final season of USA’s Mr. Robot, including a screening and a farewell conversation with the show’s star, newly minted Oscar winner Rami Malek. The star will be joined by castmates Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin as well as the show’s creator, Sam Esmail.

Anniversary screenings and events are also on tap for In Living Color and The Simpsons, and the festival is also announcing a slate of indie pilots and a section called NOW (New Online Work).

Tribeca, in keeping with burgeoning TV offerings at festivals such as South By Southwest, Sundance and Toronto, has showcased episodic premieres for the past few years. It also spun off a separate, TV-focused sibling in the fall, whose third edition is slated for this year.

Other world premieres in store include Nettflix’s Tuca & Bertie, an animated comedy series with the lead characters voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong; HBO’s On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us, a docu-series from the Duplass Brothers; and Nat Geo’s The Hot Zone, starring Julianna Margulies.

Shows premiering upcoming seasons include Starz’s Vida and Paramount Network’s Younger. A&E documentary I Want My MTV (A&E Network), will also have its premiere at Tribeca. New York premieres include Showtime docu-series Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men and SundanceTV/SundanceNOW’s State of the Union, a comedy whose 10-minute episodes are directed by Stephen Frears, written by Nick Hornby and star Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike.

“When some of the most cinematic storytelling continues to happen on screens of all sizes and shapes, we were particularly inspired this year by the scope, innovation, and accomplishment of the so-called ‘small’ screen,” Tribeca fest director Cara Cusumano said. “It’s a privilege to showcase these diverse works with a robust program that speaks to the limitless potential of the episodic form.”

Tribeca’s 18th annual fest runs from April 24 to May 5.