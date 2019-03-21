EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Peretti, best known for her role as Gina Linetti on Fox/NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has come aboard Universal’s The Photograph, a romantic drama written and directed by Stella Meghie with Will Packer and James Lopez producing for Packer’s eponymous production company.

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield also star in the film, which is centered on intertwining love stories in the past and present.

Meghie will serve as an executive producer along with Rae. Sara Scott and Mika Pryce will oversee production for Universal.

Peretti recently announced her departure as a series regular on the police sitcom after five seasons but hinted that her character would turn up in future episodes. The series, which originally aired on Fox, is currently in its sixth season on its new home network. Peretti also has appeared on Parks and Recreation, New Girl and the Warner Bros action-comedy pic, Game Night.

