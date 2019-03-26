The CW’s Charmed is making changes ahead of its second season.

Showrunner Carter Covington has exited the reboot after one season and is being replaced by husband and wife team Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, an individual with knowledge of the production confirmed to Deadline. The pair will take the show in a new creative direction for season 2.

Executive producers Jennie Snyder Urman, Amy Rardin, Jessica O’Toole, Brad Silberling and Ben Silverman will remain with the series.

Kruger and Shapiro are under an overall production deal with CBS TV Studios. The two previously co-created CBS series Salvation along with Matt Wheeler and served as co-showrunners. They also executive produced and served as co-showrunners on the CBS series Extant starring Halle Berry.

Their credits include creating and executive producing USA Network’s Necessary Roughness, and they executive produced and ran the writers room on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce.

Kruger and Shapiro’s series credits additionally include Bull, Pan Am and Miami Medical.

Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro CBS

The Charmed reboot launched last year and stars Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, Ser’Darius Blain and Nick Hargrove.

The CW announced it was picking up the series for a second season in January. The first season finale will air in the spring.