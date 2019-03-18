EXCLUSIVE: Though Warner Bros chairman and CEO was felled by the emails and texts divulged by THR that pointed to a sexual relationship with actress Charlotte Kirk and an inference that he subsequently tried to help her get film roles, the actress remains the equivalent of a reluctant witness in this trial by media.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Kevin Tsujihara stepping down at Warners,” Kirk told Deadline on Monday. “Our relationship ended many years ago. The release of the story by The Hollywood Reporter was nothing to do with me. In fact I tried to prevent it. Whatever differences we may have had in the past were long since forgotten. I only wish him the best of success in his future endeavours.”

While he doesn’t fall into the alleged predatory category, Tsujihara became the latest in a long line of Hollywood male executives felled by horrible judgment that led all Hollywood to question if he should be the executive leading the fused AT&T and WarnerMedia companies into the future.