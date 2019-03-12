IFC Films has released the first trailer to Charlie Says, the film which focuses on the females who fell prey to the manipulation of the infamous murderer and cult leader Charles Manson. American Psycho filmmaker Mary Harron directed the film, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival last year.

The Crown‘s Matt Smith plays Manson, starring alongside Emmy winner Merritt Wever, Hannah Murray, Sosie Bacon, Marianne Rendón, Chace Crawford, Suki Waterhouse, Kayli Carter, and Annabeth Gish.

The pic takes place years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil and centers on the three women who killed for him—Leslie Van Houten (Murray), Patricia Krenwinkel (Bacon), and Susan Atkins (Rendón). Confined to an isolated cellblock in a California penitentiary, the trio seems destined to live out the rest of their lives under the delusion that their crimes were part of a cosmic plan—until empathetic graduate student Karlene Faith (Wever) is enlisted to rehabilitate them. Convinced the prisoners are not the inhuman monsters the world believes them to be, Karlene begins the arduous process of breaking down the psychological barriers erected by Manson. But are the women ready to confront the horror of what they did?

Charlie Says will get a limited release starting May 10 with a national roll out to follow.

Check out the trailer above.