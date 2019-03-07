SK Global said Thursday it has hired veteran executive Charlie Corwin as co-CEO, to serve alongside alongside current CEO and president John Penotti. It’s a move aimed at bolstering the TV auspices of the indie financier and producer, which has been looking to expand its worldwide production output in both film and TV in the wake of their success with global hits like Crazy Rich Asians.

Corwin was most recently CEO of Imagine Entertainment, a role he held for about a year before exiting the job at the end of 2017. That position had been carved out for him when Imagine hired Corwin from Endemol Shine North America, where he had been co-CEO. Endemol had acquired Original Media, the TV production company that Corwin co-founded.

“John Penotti has successfully shepherded our core film business strategies in both the theatrical and global local-language arenas, most recently with Hell or High Water, Crazy Rich Asians, Neil Jordan’s Greta, our recently acquired Netflix international TV series Delhi Crime and a robust in-production slate of local-language production partnerships,” SK co-chairmen Sidney Kimmel and Robert Friedland said in a statement. “This significant executive addition marks our next step to support SK Global by expanding our broadcast production slate across all platforms, here in the U.S. and abroad.”

SK Global — the merged combination of Ivanhoe Pictures, an international, local-language content company, and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, an independent film finance and production entity — is now in production on multiple projects in China, India, Latin America, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, in addition to the U.S.

It recently unveiled two new projects with global appeal: The Baccarat Queen, the true story of Chinese gambling prodigy Cheung Yin Sun, and Billion Dollar Whale, an inside account of Malaysia’s 1MDB money-laundering scandal.

Before exiting Imagine, Corwin helped land a TV co-financing venture with Hong Kong-based TVB Ventures, which included $100 million to develop and produce Imagine TV projects.

“I’m truly thrilled to be joining SK Global at this time of exciting change in our industry,” Corwin said. “The groundwork has been laid throughout the world for us to take advantage of this moment of continuous and rapid growth in the active marketplace as multiple media platforms are meeting audience appetites for bold storytelling. I’m looking forward to helping John, Robert and Sidney to lead SK Global’s participation in these new and exciting opportunities.”