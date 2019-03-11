EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Changeland, which is Seth Green’s feature film writing and directorial debut. He stars alongside Breckin Meyer in the buddy comedy-drama, which will now hit theaters day-and-date June 7.

Shot in Thailand, the movie centers on Brandon (Green), an unexceptional guy who prepaid for an exotic second honeymoon to save his failing marriage. On the eve of his anniversary, he discovers his wife’s long affair and runs away with his best friend Dan (Meyer) to avoid conflict and figure out what comes next. As they share breathtaking, once-in-a-lifetime experiences meant for a happy couple, their friendship is exposed as potentially strained as Brandon’s marriage. The characters they encounter will impact Brandon’s life forever.

Brenda Song, Clare Grant, Macaulay Culkin, Rose Williams, Kedar Williams-Stirling and wrestler Randy Orton co-star.

“I feel so lucky to have had a wealth of talented performers to bring this story to life,” said Green. “I asked a lot of my cast and crew and everyone delivered beyond expectations. Gravitas has a history of amplifying the voice of indie films and I’m thrilled to have them as a partner in releasing this movie.”

Corey Moosa produced the pic. Executive producers are Green’s Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners Matthew Senreich, John Harvatine and Eric Towner; Living Films’ Chris Lowenstein and Oliver Ackermann; Sean Akers; Karivara Films’ Jimmy Matthews and John Lee; and Cohen Gardner LLP’s Jonathan Gardner.

Stupid Buddy Stoodios is behind Adult Swim’s Emmy-winning series Robot Chicken, on which Green has won an Annie Award for directing. Repped by UTA, Untitled, and Sloane, Offer, he most recently was in front of the camera playing Christopher Guest in Netflix’s National Lampoon origin film A Futile & Stupid Gesture.

Gravitas Ventures director of acquisition Tony Piantedosi negotiated the Changeland deal with J.D. Beaufils at VMI Worldwide for the filmmakers.