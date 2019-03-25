Netflix has released the first images of Chambers, its upcoming hourlong supernatural drama from Stephen Gaghan and Super Deluxe (see above and below).

Starring Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose, Chambers centers on a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister.

The series is created and written by Leah Rachel, who co-showruns with Akela Cooper. Gaghan executive produces Chambers via Super Emotional alongside Rachel and Cooper as well as Wolfgang Hammer and Winnie Kemp via Super Deluxe. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon is an executive producer and directed the pilot.

“Taking place in a mystic, New Age pocket of Arizona, Chambers is a psychological horror story that explores the different ways we metabolize trauma,” said Chambers. “But what starts out as a grounded human story eventually pivots into something far more strange and fucked up than you were expecting.”

In addition to Thurman, Goldywn and Rose, the series also stars Lilliya Reid (Vienna, The Fantomes), Nicholas Galitzine (Share, Handsome Devil), Kyanna Simone Simpson (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Black Lightning), Lilli Kay (Paterno, Napoli), Sarah Mezzanotte (The Wolves, Six Degrees of Separation) and introducing Griffin Powell-Arcand.

