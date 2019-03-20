Saba Homayoon (Mistresses) and Paul Chahidi (This Country) are set opposite Nasim Pedrad and Jake Ryan in Pedrad’s TBS comedy pilot Chad. Alexa Loo (Rogue) and Ella Mika (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) round out the series regular cast.

Created and written by Pedrad, Chad is a single-camera Middle-Eastern family comedy that follows a 14-year-old Persian boy, played by Pedrad, during high school as he desperately tries to fit in, cope with his mother’s dating life, and reconcile his cultural identity. Jake Ryan also stars.

Homayoon portrays Naz, Chad’s mother, an attractive, overwhelmed but loving mother of two who is just now venturing out into the dating world after her divorce — a situation that her son is finding difficult to accept. She steps up to soothe and reassure Chad after he has an unsettling encounter with an older girl from his school

Chahidi plays Hamid, a gentle, offbeat character. He is a distant relative of Naz and is living with her family to help raise the kids. Hamid is trying his best to adapt to his adopted American culture.

Courtesy of TBS

Loo is Su Chin, Chad and Peter’s best friend, a frail and fragile girl, who gets around school in a motorized scooter and who suffers from chronic fatigue syndrome. Su Chin is a quiet, dry and knowing girl who can tell when Chad is lying — which is often.

Mika is Chad’s younger sister, who is “11 going on 21.” Confident, hip and popular, in contrast to her somewhat offbeat brother, Niki may bicker with Chad — but there’s actually a hidden core of affection between these argumentative siblings.

Pedrad is exec producing and co-showrunning with Hayes Davenport. 3 Arts’ Oly Obst and Rob Rosell also serve as executive producers.

Homayoon’s TV credits include NCIS: LA, The Odd Couple, How I Met Your Mother, The Loop, Charmed and a recurring on Mistresses. Homayoon was also a producer on the short film Cash and the TV movie Hit Factor with husband, Neil Hopkins, and starring James Cromwell. She is repped by SDB Partners.

Chahidi is a Tony- and Olivier-nominated British stage and screen actor, known for his role as Reverend Francis in Tom George’s This Country for the BBC. He’ll next be seen in BBC/Amazon series Good Omens, as well as Jez Butterworth’s series two of Britannia for Sky. He most recently appeared in Armando Iannucci’s BAFTA-winning feature The Death of Stalin.

Loo made her television debut recurring on Rogue as Phan Hu, and went on to play Hanane in the CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Wawa Dancer in Disney’s Gabby Duran & the Unsittables.

Mika will be seen as Young Helena in the upcoming Warner Bros. feature Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie. Her other credits include the role of Nikki in LA Rush starring Elijah Wood and young Haley in TV movie A Wedding For Christmas starring Vivica A. Fox.