Longtime CBS programming and diversity executive, Jeanne Mau, has been promoted to senior vice president of entertainment diversity and inclusion, the company announced today.

In her new role, Mau will supervise the CBS Directing Initiative and Writers Mentoring Program. She’ll also collaborate with producers and showrunners to advocate for inclusivity in all aspects of their storytelling, and will represent the company at film and television festivals to search for new talent.

Mau will report to Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i, executive vice president of entertainment diversity, inclusion and communications for CBS Entertainment.

“Jeanne is a passionate and driven executive who works tirelessly with our Writers and Directors Initiatives,” said Smith-Anoa’i in a statement. “Her efforts are reflected in the numerous careers she has helped launch. The thought and strategic execution she puts forth in her daily role is respected by our numerous constituents.”

Mau joined CBS in 2000 and has received numerous promotions. Prior to joining the network, she served as an assistant in the motion picture marketing department at Paramount Pictures.