The television networks are gearing up for extended coverage of Sunday’s Mueller Report revelations, with CBS airing a primetime special Monday. This is in addition to the ’round-the-clock treatment on all-news channels.

CBS will broadcast The Mueller Report: A Turning Point, a one-hour special set for Monday, March 25 at 10 PM ET/PT. The special will be simulcast on CBS News Radio and available on CBS stations via CBS All Access. The special will be also available at 1:00 AM ET on CBSN, the CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service, and CBS News.com.

The report will unpack the findings of a two-year investigation into President Donald Trump, his aides, allies, and associates, answering the question of whether the then-candidate and his campaign coordinated with the Kremlin to win the White House and if the president obstructed justice. The special will bore in on why the Special Counsel was not able to exonerate the President on obstruction of justice. CBS News journalists will also report on what’s ahead for the President, what’s ahead for Capitol Hill and the ongoing investigation in the Southern District of New York. CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor will host the special, with reports by 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley, CBS This Morning co-Hosts Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson, CBS chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, correspondent Paula Reid, Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Jeff Pegues, and, from Russia, Elizabeth Palmer.

When the news of the summary broke, all three broadcast networks interrupted their programming. CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor broke the news during the network’s coverage of the annual NCAA “March Madness” men’s basketball tournament.

Fox News Channel’s Shannon Beam will take a break from her post as late-night weekday anchor to do coverage on Sunday. Bret Baier and Jon Scott will also chime in on Sunday night. MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent Ari Melber will provide coverage. Wolf Blitzer, who usually takes a break on Sunday, provided his coverage at CNN.