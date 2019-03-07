CBS This Morning’s Norah O’Donnell landed Arizona Sen. Martha McSally’s first and only TV interview since revealing Wednesday she had been raped by a superior officer while serving in the U.S. Air Force.
The CBS morning program, which is on quite a tear these days, will air a segment of the interview Thursday, with more to follow Friday. Tomorrow’s program will juggle that big get with more of Gayle King’s exclusive sit-down with embattled R&B singer R. Kelly.
“If you have a predator, if you have a rapist who is serving in uniform, you don’t deal with it by keeping a woman out of their unit,” McSally said, “because that predator is going to go assault someone else.”
O’Donnell has reported extensively on sexual assault in the armed services and won a News Emmy for her reporting on sexual assault at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The freshman senator made headlines Wednesday, revealing she had been raped while she served in the military, during a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing on sexual assault in the military.
In her interview with O’Donnell, McSally said, “If anybody last night or 50 years ago has also been through a sexual assault, I just want to give them some hope. I want to shine a flashlight for them – that today can be a new day… Don’t let your assaulter rob you of your future. Don’t do it.”