Stephen Hackett has announced his retirement as president of sales at CBS Television Distribution after three decades at CBS and its former subsidiary King World.

Jonathan Bingaman will now lead the sales effort, the company said, after a promotion to EVP Domestic Licensing and Distribution. Both announcements were made today by Armando Nuñez, President and CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group and Chief Content Licensing Officer of CBS Corp., and Steve LoCascio, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of CBS Global Distribution Group. Bingaman will report to LoCasio.

Stephen Hackett

“I’ve been blessed through out my years at King World and CBS to be surrounded by great people and great shows,” Hackett said in the announcement. “It really has been a privilege to be associated with such a great team! The time is right for me to hand over the reins of the sales team to Bing. He will be terrific in his new role. I look forward to the next chapter in my life on my cattle ranch in Colorado.”

King World, a pioneering syndication entity known for landmark shows like Wheel of Fortune and Oprah, was acquired by CBS in 2000 and absorbed into CTD in 2007.

Nuñez noted Hackett is departing after shepherding recent long-term renewals for three of the top-rated shows at CBS: Dr. Phil, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! “He’s leaving us with a great foundation and team in place for the future,” Nuñez said. “Aside from being a great dealmaker, he’s also been a great friend, and we wish him well as he tackles his next life adventures.”

Bingaman will lead the distribution sales team, overseeing all domestic program sales for broadcast, cable and diginets. This includes first-run and off-network series from CBS Television Distribution and CBS Television Studios, as well as product from CBS News, CBS Films and Showtime.

Johnathan Bingaman

“During Jonathan’s tenure at CTD, he has played an integral role in maximizing the value of our content across the entire television landscape with innovative ideas and deals,” LoCascio said. “His experience selling to multiple platforms over the years as the television landscape has evolved, combined with his institutional knowledge, made him the obvious choice to lead our talented, seasoned, top-flight sales team that has worked together for many years.”

Bingaman has spent the last 18 years at CTD, most recently as EVP of Domestic Cable Sales since 2016. Before that, he served as SVP, Cable Sales Manager since 2010. Previously, Bingaman ran the Chicago sales office from 2008 to 2010 as Senior Vice President and Regional Sales Manager. He also has served as Western Division Manager, Los Angeles, and as the Eastern Division Manager in New York for CTD. Previously, he worked in sales at Bloomberg Television.