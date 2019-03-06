After portions of Gayle King’s explosive interview with R. Kelly tore up Twitter on Wednesday, causing King to trend worldwide, CBS News announced Wednesday afternoon it will broadcast a one-hour primetime special showing even more of the interview this Friday, March 8 at 8 PM.

Announcement also came a few hours after this happened:

Bravo @GayleKing for calm and and steady focus during #RKelly interview. Outstanding job!

Tell @CBSThisMorning we want to see the whole thing. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 6, 2019

The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly will include King’s exclusive sit-down with the embattled R&B singer, excerpts of which aired on Tuesday’s CBS Evening News and Wednesday’s CBS This Morning. Also in the special will be King’s interview with two women currently living with Kelly, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, portions of which are scheduled to air Thursday morning on CBS News’s morning show, which King co-hosts.

The special will include never-before-seen parts of that 80-minute sit-down with Kelly, and of the interview with the two women living. All of these interviews were done earlier this week in Chicago.

In Kelly’s first since he was arrested on 10 sexual abuse charges, the singer is at times emotional and at others explosive, CBS described in the announcement, which hardly was needed since viewers had hours earlier seen Kelly looming over King and ranting before the cameras, as King tried get him to calm him down. Journalists complimented King on her “masterclass” in keeping her cool as Kelly lost his. King said to her CBS This Morning co-hosts, during round-table patter between excerpts, that she had not feared he would hurt her, despite his high degree of agitation, except maybe by accident because he got so keyed up during the interview, which she conducted in his Chicago apartment.

In portions of the interview already aired, Kelly has denied all of the accusations, saying they are lies being perpetrated by women seeking book and movie deals who, he told King, are trying to “assassinate” him.

Kelly has also been accused by some of his alleged victims and their families of maintaining a sex cult. Friends and family members believe Clary and Savage are a part of this cult. Kelly repeatedly denies those charges, telling King in an exchange shown on air Wednesday morning, “I don’t even really know what a cult is. But I know I don’t have one.”

Friday’s special also will include a team of CBS News journalists who will explore the allegations of abuse against Kelly, his denials and more.

The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly is produced by the teams at CBS This Morning and 48 Hours which New CBS President Susan Zirinsky helmed since 1996 until being named to her new position in January as part of a sweeping revamp at the news operation. Diana Miller and Judy Tygard are the executive producers of the special.