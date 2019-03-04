CBS All Access announced today that they have renewed the original comedy No Activity for a third season.

Trae Patton/CBS

Created by Patrick Brammall and Trent O’Donnell, the series stars Brammall and Tim Meadows as SDPD detectives. The second season found them staking out the seedy underbelly of a cockfighting ring as the SDPD rocked by a massive corruption scandal.

“We are so excited to welcome back our favorite cops for a third season of No Activity,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content for CBS All Access. “Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, along with Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions, just keep outdoing themselves. No Activity is a master class in proving that while our characters may be bored, they are never boring.”

The second season featured numerous guest stars including Jessica Alba, Allison Bell, Harriet Dyer, Chris Gethard, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson, Joe Manganiello, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Cristin Milioti, Nasim Pedrad, Amy Sedaris and J.K. Simmons.

This continues CBS All Access’s renewal streak of their original series. They recently renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season. The Good Fight will come back for its third season on March 14 while Strange Angel and Tell Me a Story will return for a second season. The CBS All Access slate will expand with the reimagining of The Twilight Zone premiering April 1 along with new series Why Women Kill and Interrogation as well as the limited series The Stand taking a bow in the future.

No Activity is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. The series is co-developed and executive produced by O’Donnell and Brammall. Season Two executive producers included Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Jason Burrows and Joe Hardesty, with Nina Pedrad co-executive producing. As in previous seasons, Trent O’Donnell will direct all episodes.