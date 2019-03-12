CBS has bought out Lionsgate to acquire full ownership of the cable network Pop.

Terms for the transaction were not immediately revealed by either company. In 2013, CBS invested $100 million in half of the network, when it was still known as the TV Guide Network, or TVGN. It was rebranded in 2015 as Pop and soon had a critical favorite and steady performer in the comedy Schitt’s Creek. More recently, the Anna Paquin-starring Flack has garnered the network some attention.

Pop’s approach to programming has been tweaked multiple times in the past several years. While the network remains well-penetrated, it has struggled to mount a lineup of multiple must-see shows during the current glut of original programming across digital and linear platforms.

In a memo to employees, CBS chief content officer David Nevins said Pop president Brad Schwartz would continue in his current role, reporting to Nevins. The company views the network “as another important outlet for CBS-produced content, both original series and secondary runs of off-network and library programming,” Nevins wrote.

CBS had no other statement about the transaction.

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together with our partners at CBS in building Pop into a nationally distributed platform,” said a Lionsgate spokesman in a statement. “Pop is a great fit for CBS’ portfolio of businesses, and they are the ideal company to take Pop to the next level of performance under the continued leadership of Pop President Brad Schwartz. Lionsgate Television will continue to supply its original content, like the upcoming series Florida Girls, to the platform.”

Full control of Pop gives CBS an ad-supported cable network to fit in between Showtime on the premium end and CBS on the wide-audience broadcast end of the spectrum. The company also has CBS Sports Network and ad-supported digital channels like CBSN and CBS Sports HQ.

General entertainment networks, once anchor tenants in the pay-TV bundle, are increasingly looking expendable to distributors eager to reduce carriage fees and create more coherent packages for choosy viewers. While many cable networks have decades of brand equity, their programming is not viewed as is once was, which has eroded ratings and put pressure on advertising. AT&T’s skinny-bundle service DirecTV Now recently set plans for new bundles that ditch entertainment channels from Viacom, A+E, Discovery and others.

The Wall Street Journal had the first report of the deal.

Here is the full text of Nevins’ memo to CBS employees, which was sent late Monday: