Filming for Noah Hawley’s long-awaited FX adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle could begin as early as next year, the busy Legion and Fargo creator said Tuesday at SXSW. “Probably not airing in 2020, but filming in 2020,” he said during a panel at the Austin Convention Center, in which he also discussed the status of other percolating projects including a Dr. Doom movie in limbo at Fox.

Cat’s Cradle is Vonnegut’s 1963 satirical novel about a reporter who, while setting out to write a book about Hiroshima, ends up the dictator of a small Caribbean island. Hawley said Tuesday he has finished a first script and believes it will be a seven- or eight-hour limited series. The news about his intention to create a Cat’s Cradle series for FX, where Hawley has an overall deal, was first announced in 2015.

“You look at Vonnegut who is an original voice and played with tone and structure and told a story that managed to be a science fiction, comedic adventure about the end of the world that actually plays off the dropping of the bomb on Hiroshima,” Hawley said. “So it’s very exciting to do. I just haven’t been doing it very quickly.”

Much of the reason for the delay has been Hawley’s hectic schedule. He’s been working on a fourth season of Fargo; Legion, which will end after the upcoming third season; his film debut, Lucy in the Sky‘ and two other movie projects including a delayed Dr. Doom film originally set for Fox.

Hawley announced last fall that Fargo’s fourth season would star Chris Rock and be set in 1950s Kansas City, where African-American and Southern European crime families compete for turf. “Season 2 is our biggest story and this feels like twice the size, in terms of scale and characters,” he said this afternoon. “This year we’ve got a lot.”

Hawley declined to name any other actors set to appear in Season 4. “Some good names, though,” he said. “We’re all going to be very happy when I announce those names.”