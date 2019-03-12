Catholic officials in Brooklyn are seething about Pete Davidson’s comments this past weekend on Saturday Night Live comparing the church’s sex abuse scandals with the allegations against R. Kelly.

The Diocese of Brooklyn posted a statement on its website Monday, demanding SNL apologize for what it called a “disgraceful and offensive skit.”

On Saturday night, Davidson drew parallels between clergy abuse and the 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against Kelly.

“This guy is a monster and he should go to jail forever,” Davidson said about Kelly during the “Weekend Update” segment. “But if you support the Catholic church, isn’t that like the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan? I don’t really see the difference, except for one’s music is significantly better.”

(WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW).

In its tersely worded statement, the diocese said it had been attacked and is due an apology from NBC and SNL.

“The Diocese of Brooklyn is demanding an immediate public apology from ‘Saturday Night Live’ and NBC after Saturday night’s disgraceful and offensive skit,” the statement said.

“Apparently, the only acceptable bias these days is against the Catholic Church. The faithful of our Church are disgusted by the harassment by those in news and entertainment, and this sketch offends millions,” church leaders added.

Related: ‘SNL’s Pete Davidson Compares R. Kelly Sex Abuse Claims To Catholic Church

The statement went on to say the diocese “strives every day” to prevent sexual abuse by clergy from happening ever again.

It concluded by calling the “insensitivity” of the writers, producers, and cast of SNL “alarming.”