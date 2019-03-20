Masters of Sex alumna Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins (Here and Now), Garrett Hedlund (Mosaic) and Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher are set to lead the Season 2 cast of Hulu’s psychological horror series Castle Rock, from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King. Also set as series regulars are Yusra Warsama (Assassin’s Creed: Origins), Barkhad Abdi (Blade Runner 2049) and Matthew Alan (13 Reasons Why).

In Season 2, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Caplan), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock.

REX/Shutterstock

Photo: Leslie Alejandro

Michael Buckner/Deadline

Caplan’s Annie Wilkes is a nurse and superfan battling to overcome mental health issues.

Robbins is Reginald “Pop” Merrill. The Patriarch of Stephen King’s iconic crime family, Pop is dying of cancer and at a reckoning with his family.

Hedlund plays John “Ace” Merril. Castle Rock’s legendary bully, Ace is taking over his uncle Pop’s businesses and threatening a fragile peace with nearby Jerusalem’s Lot.

Fisher is Joy. Annie’s home-schooled teenage daughter, Joy is starting to have questions about her mother’s sanity.

Warsam is Dr. Nadia Omar. The Harvard-trained Somali medical director of a rural hospital in Jerusalem’s Lot, Dr. Omar’s rational and scientific mind will be put to the test.

Rex/Shutterstock

Abdi will portray Abdi Omar. The tough, older brother of Nadia, Abdi leads the charge to build a Somali community center that will deepen the roots of his people in Maine.

Alan plays Chris Merrill. Pop’s nephew and Ace’s brother, Chris struggles to keep peace between the Merrills and the Somali community.

Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, Dustin Thomason, Vince Calandra, Sam Shaw, Stephen King and Liz Glotzer. Castle Rock hails from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Caplan starred as human sexuality research pioneer Virginia Johnson in Masters Of Sex, which ran on Showtime for four seasons. The role earned her an Emmy nomination. She’ll soon be seen opposite Octavia Spencer in Apple’s upcoming drama series Are You Sleeping? She is repped by WME, Rise Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Robbins is coming off a starring role in HBO’s Alan Ball series Here and Now. He’s next set to star on the big screen alongside Anne Hathaway and Mark Ruffalo in Todd Haynes’ untitled drama about the DuPont pollution scandal.

Alan is best known for his recurring role on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. He can next be seen on HBO’s upcoming Lovecraft Country and recurring on Season 3 of FX’s Snowfall. Alan is repped by AKA Talent and Main Title.

Hedlund is coming out in Triple Frontier and Dirt Music. He is repped by Brillstein, WME and Sloane Offer.