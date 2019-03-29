BREAKING: Saban Films has obtained the U.S. distribution rights to Light of My Life, the directorial debut film from Oscar winner Casey Affleck, who also wrote and stars in the piece. Making it world premiere at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, the dystopian survival drama also features Anna Pniowsky as well as Emmy and Golden Globe-winning The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss.

The story revolves around a father (Affleck) and child (Pniowsky) who journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world’s population. As a father struggles to protect his child at all costs, their bond, and the character of humanity, is tested.

Black Bear Pictures financed the film. Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, Affleck (on behalf of Sea Change Media), and John Powers Middleton produced. Executive producers are Black Bear’s Michael Heimler and Ben Stillman, and Sea Change’s Whitaker Lader.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films, with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

Sierra/Affinity is handling international rights.