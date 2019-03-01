Fargo and The Leftovers star Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard, best known for his roles in Stranger Things and WB’s It reboot, are in talks to play the mom and son in Sony’s next Ghostbusters installment, which will center on a single mom and her family. Not much else is known about the plot or whether anyone from the original cast will be involved. Filmmakers are still in the process of casting the rest of the family. The studio had no comment. Jason Reitman son of original Ghostbusters helmer, Ivan Reitman, is directing the pic from a script he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. Ivan Reitman will produce the project which will go before cameras this summer and is due out in theaters July 10, 2020. Variety was first to report this news.