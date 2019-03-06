Former Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan is set to co-star opposite Patricia Heaton in CBS comedy pilot Carol’s Second Act, starring and executive produced by Heaton. It hails from Trophy Wife creators Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Heaton and David Hunt’s FourBoys Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Halpern and Haskins, Carol’s Second Act centers on Carol Chambers (Heaton), who after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique second act: She’s going to become a doctor.

CBS

MacLachlan will play Dr. Frost. Handsome, affable and accomplished, he is the Senior Attending Physician on the ward (as well as the Department Chair) and thinks he’s funnier than he is. Considerably more empathetic than Dr. Maya (Ito Aghayere), Dr. Frost takes an immediate shine to Carol. Bonnie Dennison also co-stars.

Halpern and Haskins executive produce with Heaton, Hunt and Rebecca Stay for FourBoys, Heaton’s manager, Adam Griffin, and Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated MacLachlan is best known for his portrayal of Agent Dale Cooper in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks series, a role he reprised in the recent revival on Showtime. MacLachlan’s recent film credits include Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix feature High Flying Birds and Giant Little Ones, which premiered at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival.

This marks a rare foray into multi-camera comedy for MacLachlan, who had a memorable recurring role as the Captain on CBS’ long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother. MacLachlan is repped by UTA, Management 360 and attorney Alan Wertheimer.