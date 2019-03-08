Former Baby Daddy star Jean Luc Bilodeau is set as a lead opposite Patricia Heaton in CBS comedy pilot Carol’s Second Act, starring and executive produced by Heaton. It hails from Trophy Wife creators Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Heaton and David Hunt’s FourBoys Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Halpern and Haskins, Carol’s Second Act centers on Carol Chambers (Heaton), who after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique second act: She’s going to become a doctor.

Bilodeau will play Daniel Kutcher, a Harvard-educated first-year resident.

Halpern and Haskins executive produce with Heaton, Hunt and Rebecca Stay for FourBoys, Heaton’s manager, Adam Griffin, and Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Bilodeau starred as Ben Wheeler on all six seasons of Freeform’s hit comedy series Baby Daddy. He also played Josh Trager on series Kyle XY and guest-starred on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, among other credits. He’s repped by Alchemy Entertainment, Cue Agency in Vancouver and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.