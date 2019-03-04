EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Dennison (Third Watch) and Ito Aghayere (Logan Lucky) are set as series regulars opposite Patricia Heaton in CBS comedy pilot Carol’s Second Act, starring and executive produced by Heaton, from Trophy Wife creators Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Heaton and David Hunt’s FourBoys Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Halpern and Haskins, Carol’s Second Act centers around Carol Chambers (Heaton), who after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique second act: she’s going to become a doctor.

Dennison will play Jenny, Carol’s big-hearted daughter who became a pharmaceutical rep because, as a pretty and charming young woman, it’s an easy job. Jenny loves and is supportive of Carol, and her practical and outgoing demeanor is a buoyant counterpoint to Carol’s neurotic medical colleagues.

Aghayere portrays Dr. Maya, the Chief Resident in charge of Carol and the other three interns. A type-A, high-achieving disciplinarian, Dr. Maya is all business. She’s instantly annoyed because Carol is a chatty maverick who hates authority — and Dr. Maya and her authority are not up for debate.

Halpern and Haskins executive produce with Heaton, Hunt and Rebecca Stay for FourBoys, Heaton’s manager, Adam Griffin, and Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Dennison will next be seen in Jay Roach’s Untitled Roger Ailes Project with Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron. She’s repped by Buchwald, Rob Gomez Management and attorney Derek Kroeger.

Aghayere’s credits include Bernhardt/Hamlet on Broadway and in YouTube/ITV Studios America dramedy pilot It’s a Man’s World. She’s repped by Avalon Artists Group, Robyn Bluestone Management and attorney Matt Rosen.