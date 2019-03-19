STX is pulling together an intriguing cast for upcoming movie Hustlers, we can reveal.

Joining Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) and Jennifer Lopez (Second Act) will be music star Cardi B in her feature debut, Lili Reinhart (Riverdale), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens), Julia Stiles (Silver Linings Playbook) and Oscar-winner Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King). Mette Towley (Cats) and Trace Lysette (Transparent) are in negotiations to join the film.

Writer-director Lorene Scafaria’s (The Meddler) movie, inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine article, follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

The film marks the feature debut of Grammy winner Cardi B, who last year collaborated with Jennifer Lopez on song Dinero.

Shoot will begin on March 22, 2019 in NYC. STXfilms is producing alongside Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, who previously collaborated with STX on 2018 rom-com Second Act, as well as Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn are overseeing the film’s production for STX. STXinternational is handling international distribution and distributing directly in the U.K. and Ireland.

“We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms. “STX is thrilled to reunite with Jennifer, Elaine and Benny to bring this unexpected, entertaining and often shocking story to the big screen for audiences worldwide.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” said Scafaria. “We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

Cardi B is represented by CAA; Reinhart is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content; Palmer is represented by 3 Arts, UTA and Cari Davine at Hertz Lichtenstein & Young; Stiles is represented by Untitled Entertainment, The Gersh Agency and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; and Ruehl is represented by Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment and Peikoff-Mahan Law Offices.

Towley is represented by 3 Arts and WME and Lysette is represented by ICM Partners and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. Wu is represented by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA and Hansen Jacobson. Lopez is represented by CAA, The Medina Co. and Hirsch Wallerstein. Scafaria is represented by UTA.