Two more classic game shows are making a return to TV. ABC has ordered revivals of Card Sharks and Press Your Luck. Produced by Fremantle, the shows will go into production this spring. Hosts and premiere dates will be announced soon.

In each game of Press Your Luck, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the Whammy, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the All-New Bonus Round to face the Whammy in a final battle for the chance to win a fortune. John Quinn will serve as showrunner and executive produce, along with Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin.

Card Sharks features two players who face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player making it to the grand prize winning deck. Each contestant has to decide if the odds are worth the risk of losing it all and making it to the big game. Ultimately, players can either take their earned cash and quit or continue betting with the hope of reaching the top for a chance to take home a major cash prize. Scott St. John will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Jack Martin and Mullin.

The original Card Sharks was created by Chester Feldman for Mark Goodson-Bill Todman Productions. It ran on NBC from 1978-1981 with Jim Perry as host. CBS followed with a revival from 1986-1989, hosted by Bob Eubanks, and it was accompanied by another version in syndication with Bill Rafferty. Gene Wood was the announcer on all three series.

Created by Bill Carruthers and Jan McCormack, the original Press Your Luck premiered on CBS on September 19, 1983, and ended on September 26, 1986, with Peter Tomarken as the show’s host, and Rod Roddy as the primary announcer. The show was a retooling of the earlier Carruthers production Second Chance, which was hosted by Jim Peck and aired on ABC in 1977.

The new iterations of Card Sharks and Press Your Luck join ABC’s current revival game show lineup of Match Game, $100,000 Pyramid, Celebrity Family Feud (revival of Family Feud) and To Tell the Truth.