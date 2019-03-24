Refresh for latest…: Captain Marvel remained at the helm this weekend overseas, adding $52.1M in her third frame. The Disney/Marvel title has now grossed $588.8M at the international box office for $910.3M worldwide. The scores for Carol Danvers blast her to the No. 10 spot on the all-time superhero charts, both offshore and globally.

After topping Wonder Woman worldwide late last week, among the pics Captain Marvel passed throughout the weekend (unadjusted) are Thor: Ragnarok ($854M), Venom ($855M), Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 ($864M), Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice ($874M), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880M) and Spider-Man 3 ($891M).

While domestically Brie Larson’s Carol got out of the way of Universal’s Jordan Peele-directed phenom, Us, she remained No. 1 in nearly all offshore markets this session. The $1B global milestone is expected ahead, though likely won’t hit until after next weekend.

As for Us, which is on a staggered release pattern overseas, the scarer grossed $16.7M in 47 markets to put the global tally at $86.9M after the first weekend. The follow-up to Peele’s 2017 Oscar winner Get Out — which ultimately made about 31% of its money internationally — topped that movie by 21% in like-for-like openings. That includes outperforming the previous picture in 39 markets; notably the UK, Asia and parts of Europe. The UK, France, Spain, Germany and Indonesia were the best debuts. Majors continue to roll out across the spring with Japan in August.

Of note elsewhere, Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody took the stage in China this weekend, grossing $6.3M. This is the biggest opening for an arthouse title ever in the market and brings the offshore cume to $673.2M. Middle Kingdom word of mouth is strong on the multiple Oscar winner which has $888M worldwide to date, putting $900M in its sights.

In other Oscar/China news, Best Picture laureate Green Book has been granted an extension to April 30 in the market where it has now grossed $68.3M. Internationally, Green Book crossed the $200M mark this week.

Also in Asia, Paramount’s Bumblebee drove into his final market with Japan bowing to $2.4M. The offshore cume on the origins story is $335.3M.

