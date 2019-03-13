After scoring the third best Monday in March with $10.98M yesterday, Disney’s Captain Marvel saw $14.6M yesterday making it the second best Tuesday in March ever after Disney’s Beauty and the Beast ($17.8M) two years ago and ahead of Warner Bros.’ Batman v. Superman ($12.1M) three years ago. Total running cume stateside is estimated to be $179M through yesterday.

Nancy reported that Captain Marvel shot past a half billion worldwide yesterday. Disney says WW is up to $524M. One film finance source believes that it’s pretty much certain that Captain Marvel will see $1 billion around the world and break the glass ceiling for female-led pics at the global B.O., dashing past Wonder Woman‘s final global of $821.8M. Domestic will be at $400M. Captain Marvel will pass break even in the theatrical window by the end of the week with $750M worldwide.

Among all MCU pics on a Tuesday, Captain Marvel is the fourth best after Avengers: Infinity War ($23.4M), Black Panther ($20.8M), and The Avengers ($17.6M).