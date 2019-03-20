Now that Carol Danvers has been lighting up the globe for almost two weeks, she’s headed to the $800M mark worldwide. Disney/Marvel’s Captain Marvel has grossed $797M through Tuesday, including $519.3M at the international box office.

With these scores, the Brie Larson-starrer has now surpassed Deadpool ($783M), Spider-Man 2 ($784M) and Deadpool 2 ($785M) to become the No. 18 global superhero pic of all time.

Overseas, she has topped X-Men: Days Of Future Past ($514M) to claim the No. 14 international superhero title.

The origins story is essentially playing in the same vein as other Marvel brethren. The second week has been fueled by fans as well as interest in how Carol ties in to Avengers: Endgame.

The estimated gross on Tuesday internationally was $10.2M with China still leading the proceedings at $135.7M through yesterday ($137.5M through today according to local reporting, though she is still 2nd place behind Taiwanese pic More Than Blue). In Korea, the No. 2 CM market, the total through Tuesday is $37.5M (and $37.9M per local estimates through today). Rounding out the Top 5 we have the UK ($32.9M), Brazil ($26.1M) and Mexico ($25.7M) – all through Tuesday.