Currently standing at $490M worldwide through Monday, Disney/Marvel’s Captain Marvel will cross the $500M mark globally when today’s figures are tallied. Already yesterday, Carol Danvers helped push the Marvel Cinematic Universe past $18B in global grosses through 21 films to date.

After a $302M+ opening frame at the international box office, Captain Marvel added $22.4M in 53 material markets on Monday to lift the offshore cume to $325.6M.

CM‘s first overseas Monday is 8% of the FSS weekend’s business, and is in line with Black Panther which did 9% of its debut session’s numbers on its first Monday last year. Internationally, it’s still early to track Captain Marvel alongside other MCU comp titles overall. More will be borne out throughout the midweeks and into next weekend. Japan is also set to debut this Friday.

China continues to lead all play, amassing $95M through yesterday. Unofficial numbers out of the Middle Kingdom have the superheroine topping $100M today. The market currently reps about 29% of Carol Danvers’ offshore running cume — and while huge China grosses are not to be sniffed at, the fact that CM doesn’t appear overly reliant on the Middle Kingdom works well towards profits since only 25% of the box office comes back from turnstiles there. Final projections for China are in the $150M range with the Brie Larson-starrer topping other initial MCU standalone character pics.

Korea is the next best overseas market at $25.3M through Monday ($26.4M through Tuesday per local reporting). The UK ($18.1M), Brazil ($14.7M) and Mexico ($13.7M) round out the Top 5 cumes through Monday.

We’ll continue updating on Captain Marvel‘s trajectory throughout the week.