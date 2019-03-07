Disney/Marvel’s Captain Marvel has begun winging its way around the international box office. While Dis is not providing a full number for Wednesday’s Day One rollout, we have some local results to report.

The Brie Larson-starrer is seeing strong early play in markets like Korea, France and China. Although the Middle Kingdom doesn’t open officially until Friday, midnights tonight are understood to have come in at RMB 16.5M ($2.51M), the 4th best start for a superhero film behind Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. Notable that this is a standalone/origins story whereas the movies above it are all ensembles.

Pre tonight’s local midnights, the Anna Boden/Ryan Fleck-helmed Captain Marvel had logged the biggest China presales for any superhero film save Infinity War. It has a 7.2 on Douban which is not stellar, but lands above Black Panther’s 6.5 and Wonder Woman’s 7.1. A score from ticketing platform Maoyan is still to come. As we’ve noted, China will be a swing on the full opening weekend. Coming into the frame, some had it at a $60M launch while other sources were more bullish in the $90M+ range. We’ll know more tomorrow when the first estimates arrive for the official opening day.

Elsewhere, Carol Danvers is seeing early combined Wednesday/Thursday estimates at about $5.9M in Korea. In France, we’re hearing there were over 212K tickets sold on Wednesday. That would constitute about $1.7M for the 4th best start of the year behind local sequel Qu’Est-Ce Qu’On A Encore Fait Au Bon Dieu?!, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Disney’s own Ralph Breaks The Internet (the latter two playing into school holidays).

Domestic previews on Captain Marvel begin tonight and there will be lots more news to come as she spreads wings over the next few days, including in Germany, Russia, Brazil and Australia today, and the UK, Spain, Mexico and China on Friday.