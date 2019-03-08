EXCLUSIVE: Proof that moviegoing isn’t dead this year, that it just boils down to the product on the marquee, can be vividly seen tonight: Disney’s Captain Marvel starring Oscar winner Brie Larson is on her way to an estimated $20M-$24M Thursday night per Deadline industry sources; one of the best box office-grossing days that 2019 has seen to date after How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World‘s first Saturday of $22.2M. Since these are rough B.O. estimates, not from Disney, we always have to footnote that they can increase or decrease by Friday AM.

Should Captain Marvel continue on the pace with what we’re seeing tonight, she’ll rank as the second best preview night for March behind Warner Bros.’ Batman v. Superman‘s Holy Thursday 2016 take of $27.7M.

Previews began at 6PM for Captain Marvel, the same time that Thursday previews started for Ant-Man and the Wasp, instead of the usual 7pm which was when Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War fired up.

The range for Captain Marvel is higher than another female-led vehicle, Lionsgate’s Hunger Games, which made $19.7M on its first Thursday back on March 22, 2012. It’s also higher than the first night of Marvel’s Avengers ($18.7M), could beat the preview night of Warner Bros. Suicide Squad ($20.5M) and just under the first Thursdays of last year’s Black Panther ($25.2M) and May 2016’s Captain America: Civil War ($25M). Next to the first night of Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman in June 2017, Captain Marvel is besting her $11M preview by 118%. Fantastic.

Suicide Squad‘s Thursday night repped 32% of its $64.8M opening Friday turning into a $133.6M opening, the best August has ever seen. Captain America saw around the same share, with Thursday repping 33% of its $75.5M Friday for a $179.1M opening weekend. This gives you an idea of Captain Marvel‘s potential for the weekend. Tracking was between $120M-$140M and recently rose at the top end to $155M today for the Anna Boden-Ryan Fleck-directed superhero movie.

In Fandango pre-sales, Captain Marvel is their top advance ticket seller since Avengers: Infinity War last year. In the digital ticket-seller’s survey, 98% of those polled are looking forward to seeing how Captain Marvel connects with the ongoing Avengers storyline. In seven weeks, Disney will open Avengers: Endgame on April 26, jumpstarting the summer early just like they did last year with Infinity War.

Captain Marvel has all the premium super-powers at her command i.e. 3,000 of her 4,200 theaters are 3D-equipped, all 400-plus Imax hubs, 750 premium large format screens and 250 D-box locations. Captain Marvel carries a production budget around $152M (Black Panther cost an estimated $200M before P&A).

Rotten Tomatoes for Captain Marvel stands at 82% certified fresh from 248 reviews, which is healthy enough for a four-quad picture to start a fire over the weekend. Splicing hairs: critics were more marveled by Warner Bros./DC’s Wonder Woman which earned a 93% RT off 417 reviews.