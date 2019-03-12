After a dry winter, it’s nice to see a double-digit-grossing weekday, which is exactly what Disney’s Captain Marvel did yesterday grossing an estimated $11M+ in early morning reports. That’s the third best Monday ever in March after 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($15M) and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast ($13.5M), and ahead of 2012’s The Hunger Games ($10.8M). Through four days of release, Captain Marvel counts an estimated gross of $164.6M in U.S./Canada (Disney reported the pic’s opening weekend under the $154M that rivals saw yesterday AM with $153.4M). No surprise if Tuesday sees a spike due to exhibs’ discount tickets today.

As we mentioned, before the end of the week, Captain Marvel is apt to pass breakeven in its theatrical cycle; always a celebration for a studio. The pic counts total production and marketing costs of $300M. Statistically speaking per film finance sources, it’s always the $100M-plus budgeted pics that have a higher chance of profiting at the box office versus low-budget fair.

While Captain Marvel flew solo last weekend as the sole major studio release, she’ll encounter three wide entries this weekend: Focus/DreamWorks’ sci-fi Captive State, Paramount’s animated feature Wonder Park, and CBS Films/Lionsgate’s romance Five Feet ApartShe will not cower, rather step on each and every one of them with an anticipated $70M-plus second weekend.

If she hits that number, then Captain Marvel will be the 7th best MCU second frame ever [after Iron Man 3 ($72.5M)], just like her opening weekend.

 

 