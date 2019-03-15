Despite three wide entries kicking off Thursday night, yesterday and the rest of this weekend will be about Disney’s Captain Marvel. Yesterday, the superhero movie directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck made an estimated $9.2 million, leading all movies and putting its running total near $197M. Last night repped an 8% hike over Wednesday’s domestic box office total, also commendable.

Today in its eighth day of play, Captain Marvel is expected to cross the $200M mark, a day ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which reached the milestone in nine days. Industry estimates believe Captain Marvel should do about $70M in Weekend 2.

In regards to spring break, out of all the Fridays in March, today will have the most K-12 schools and colleges off, per comScore, at 24% and 34%, respectively.

Paramount Animation/Nickelodeon Movies

While everything seems like counter-programming, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon’s Wonder Park is the most prolific as it cost an estimated $100M net and has been in the works since 2014, when the late Brad Grey was in charge of the lot. Previews kicked off yesterday at 4 PM, earning $700,000 at 2,620 theaters. The pic is expected to do between $10M-$14M at 3,838 venues this weekend; the pic seriously needs to do way more at that cost. We’ll see what happens off a Rotten Tomatoes score of 22% Rotten. In January 2018, it was reported that director Dylan Brown was fired from the production by Paramount following an investigation into complaints of “inappropriate and unwanted conduct” by multiple women. The film was virtually done at the time, so the production did not replace him.

Wonder Park follows a wildly creative girl June who dreams up her ideal theme park. She discovers an old roller coaster car and climbs inside and finds herself in Wonderland, an amusement park she had created in her mind and put aside. All of her rides and characters are brought to life but are falling into disarray without her, and it’s up to her to keep the place alive. Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec wrote the screenplay. Voice cast includes Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Norbert Leo Butz, Brianna Denski and Ken Hudson Campbell.

Parrish Lewis/Focus Features

Focus Features has the Participant/DreamWorks/Amblin sci-fi pic Captive State at 2,500 locations. Previews began at 7 PM last night with $300K, with earlier-week projections at $4M over three days for this $25M feature production from director Rupert Wyatt. Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents. John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Machine Gun Kelly and Vera Farmiga star.

CBS

CBS Films/Lionsgate has the romance movie Five Feet Apart, about a pair of teenagers with life-threatening illnesses who meet in a hospital and fall in love. Last night brought in $715K. The pic cost $7M before P&A and tracking has the movie between $8M-$10M, but Captain Marvel could steal cash away for a result that’s more in line of $6M-$9M at 2,803 theaters. CBS hopes that females ages 13-34 find the pic in droves. Justin Baldoni directs, and Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse star. Rotten Tomatoes is at 45% Rotten.