Stan Lee is gone from the physical world, but he’s still around on film if you look closely. And the new Captain Marvel offers two homages to the co-creator of most of Marvel’s most beloved characters.

The first film since Lee passed away in November has redesigned the opening Marvel Studios credits logo as a tribute to Lee. Whereas images from the MCU universe typically are featured, this time the logo is filled with footage of Lee’s past cameos, accompanied by a black screen that says, “Thank you, Stan.”

Lee reportedly will appear in upcoming movie cameos in Marvel films that were done before his death, although there is no certainty on whether the new logo will be a part of future films, including April’s Avengers: Endgame or July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Beyond the logo homage, Lee also makes his traditional cameo appearance early in Captain Marvel.