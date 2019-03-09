Captain America met Congressman America this week on Capitol Hill, as actor Chris Evans, who plays the red, white and blue hero in the movies, met with House Rep. Dan Crenshaw on Friday.

Crenshaw had a surprise for Evans. The Texas congressman, who lost an eye during combat service in Afghanistan, showed off a glass eye with the famous Captain America logo.

He memorialized the moment later in a tweet. “When Captain America sees your Captain America glass eye.”

Crenshaw is a first-term congressman, but became nationally known after being mocked by comedian Pete Davidson last year on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment. In a bit taking down figures in the news, Davidson said Crenshaw looked like “a hit man in a porno movie.”

The resulting outrage from groups supporting the former Navy Seal was intense. A week later, Crenshaw appeared on SNL with a chastened Davidson, who apologized. Crenshaw then got a bit of good-natured revenge by joking about Davidson’s prior relationship with pop star Ariana Grande and noting that the comedian “looks like if the meth from Breaking Bad were a person.”

Here’s the Captain America moment with Evans: