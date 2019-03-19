EXCLUSIVE: As people of color and marginalized continue to work to move the needle when it comes to equity and inclusion in Hollywood, the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) is doing their part for the culture with the eighth annual CAPE New Writers Fellowship. Today announced the emerging writers for the professional development program and unveiled some of the top industry players who will serve as mentors and speakers for the fellowship co-founded and co-chaired by Steve Tao (VP, Current Programming, CWTV) and Leo Chu (Creator/Showrunner, Supah Ninjas, Afro Samurai).

As the landscape of authentic representation in film and TV continues to move forward, the industry is realizing that audiences crave diversity and inclusion — and it starts on the page. Graduates of the Fellowship have been staffed on every major broadcast network, premium cable channel, and streaming platform. This year, CAPE plans to continue to diversify writers rooms with the fellowship that includes mentors and speakers including Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter), Daniel Chun (Grandfathered showunner), Yahlin Chang (Co-Executive Producer of The Handmaid’s Tale), Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow showrunner), Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (Co-Executive Producer of The Orville), Dave Kalstein (Co-Executive Producer of Quantico), Eric Kim (SVP, Current, CBS), Naia Cucukov (SVP, Production, Walden Media), Bernie Su (Emmy-Winning creator/writer/executive producer of The Lizzie Bennet Diaries and Emma Approved), Kevin Iwashina (Agent, Endeavor), Peter McHugh (Manager, The Gotham Group), and others.

“Pipeline programs like this are critical, particularly in light of last year’s highly-successful #AsianAugust, which has galvanized the industry to elevate authentic diverse stories,” said Michelle K. Sugihara, CAPE Executive Director. “We could not run this Fellowship without the support of our tremendous partners and collaborators who support our vision of integrated diversity.”

After graduating from the fellowship, they will join CAPE’s alumni including Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt (Upcoming Star Trek Project), Julie Wong (Grey’s Anatomy), Brian Shin (The Good Doctor), Helen Shang (13 Reasons Why), Marisa Tam (The Blacklist), Tania Lotia & Franklin jin Rho (DC’s upcoming Swamp Thing), Aaron Ho (Trolls), Leonard Chang (Snowfall); Ken Cheng (Betas) and others.

Read this year’s roster of CAPE’s New Writers Fellowship below: