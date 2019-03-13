Cannes Series has revealed the lineup, jury and masterclasses for its second edition (April 5-10, 2019), which takes place alongside the MIP TV market on the French Riviera.
Among ten series in competition at the TV festival are Netflix’s German show How To Sell Drugs Online and Amazon’s UK series The Feed with Michelle Fairley and David Thewlis. Out of competition shows include Starz’ Now Apocalypse and Russel T Davies’ Years And Years. Scroll down for the lineup in full.
The competition jury will be presided over by Dark show-runner Baran bo Odar with members comprising actor, director and author Stephen Fry (Gosford Park), actors Miriam Leone (Non Uccidere) and Emma Mackey (Sex Education), actor and director Katheryn Winnick (Vikings) and composer Rob (The Bureau). David Cross and Jude Law are among those with projects in the short form competition.
Among those set to give masterclasses will be Game Of Thrones star Dianna Rigg and Peaky Blinders and Taboo writer Steven Knight. Additional events are due to be revealed soon.
“It’s a tremendous honor to represent such a notable international event honoring series from all over the world. In this second edition, I am proud and pleased to meet the professionals that make this genre so abundant and share with general audiences a common passion for series,” said Cannes Series President Fleur Pellerin about the event, which is open to the public.
OFFICIAL COMPETITION SELECTION
BAUHAUS – A NEW ERA / Die neue Zeit (Germany)
Written by: Lars Kraume and Judith Angerbauer
Cast: Anna Maria Mühe, August Diehl, Trine Dyrholm, Valerie Pachner, Ludwig Trepte, Birgit Minichmayr
Production : zero one film in co-production with ZDF/ARTE, Constantin Television, Nadcon Film
Broadcaster: ZDF / ARTE
Sales: Beta Film
HOW TO SELL DRUGS ONLINE (FAST) (Germany)
Created by: Philipp Käßbohrer, Matthias Murmann
Written by : Philipp Käßbohrer, Sebastian Colley and Stefan Titze (inspired by true events)
Cast: Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, Lena Klenke, Damian Hardung, Leonie Wesselow, Luna Schaller, Bjarne Mädel
Production : BTF
Broadcaster: Netflix
Created by: Eiji Kitahara, Mitsunobu Kawamura, Hirokazu Kore-Eda
Written by: Mami Sunada (d’après le roman d’Areno Inoue)
Cast: Jun Shison, Mina Fujii, Kaho, Mieko Harada, Noriko Eguchi, Aju Makita, Marika Ito Production : BUN-BUKU & STAR SANDS
Broadcaster: KANSAI TV
Sales: KANSAI TV and MY THEATER D.D
Created by: Vidar Magnussen
Written by: Vidar Magnussen and Rolf Magne G. Andersen
Cast: Vidar Magnussen, Pål Rønning, Charlie Hutton, Ola G. Furuseth, Anette Amalie Larsen, Preben Hodneland, Lars Berge, Kristoffer Olsen, Tim Ahern
Broadcaster: NRK
Sales: Viafilm
Created by: Reshef Levi
Written by: Reshef Regev Levi and Tomer Shani
Cast: Reshef Levi, Shalom Michaelshvili, Liron Weissman, Gala Kogen, Yuval Segal, Eran Zaracovitz, Gila Almagor, Yuval Scharf
Production : Yoav Gross productions, Duce productions, 24 drafts Studio
Broadcaster: Hot Telecommunication Systems
Sales: Hot Telecommunication Systems
PERFECT LIFE / Déjate Llevar (Spain)
Created by: Leticia Dolera
Written by: Leticia Dolera
Cast: Leticia Dolera, Celia Freijeiro, Aixa Villagrán, Enric Auquer
Production : Telefonica Audiovisual Digital Slu
Broadcaster: MOVISTAR+
Sales: Beta Film
Created by: Tim Van Aelst
Written by : David Vennix & Tim Van Aelst
Cast: Koen De Graeve, Ruth Beeckmans, Peter Van den Begin, Janne Desmet, Geert Van Rampelberg
Production : SHELTER
Broadcaster: VTM (Medialaan)
Sales: Wildbunch
Created by: Channing Powell
Written by: Channing Powell (based on the novel by Nick Clark Windo)
Cast: Michelle Fairley, David Thewlis, Nina Toussaint-White, Guy Burnet
Production : Studio Lambert
Broadcaster: Amazon/US, Liberty Global/UK
Sales: all3media international
Created by: Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov
Written by: Roman Kantor (based on the novel Vongozero by Jana Wagner)
Cast: Kirill Käro, Viktoria Isakova, Aleksander Robak, Maryana Spivak
Production : TNT Premier Studios
Broadcaster: TV-3 Channel
Sales: GPM ETV
Created by: Bert Van Dael, Sanne Nuyens
Written by: Bert Van Dael, Sanne Nuyens
Cast: Maaike Cafmeyer, Maaike Neuville, Tom Vermeir, Charlotte De Bruyne, Peter Gorissen, Zouzou Ben Chikha, Piet De Praitere, Titus De Voogdt, Mieke De Groote, Johan Heldenbergh, Lynn Van Royen, Josse De Pauw
Production : Eyeworks Film, TV Drama
Broadcaster: één
Sales: Federation Entertainment
OUT OF COMPETITION
VERNON SUBUTEX (France) – Opening Series of the Festival
Created by: Cathy Verney
Written by: Cathy Verney and Benjamin Dupas (based on the novels Vernon Subutex – Volume 1 and 2 by Virginie Despentes)
Cast: Romain Duris, Céline Sallette, Laurent Lucas, Flora Fischbach, Philippe Rebbot, Florence Thomassin, Emilie Gavois-Kahn, Athaya Mokonzi
Production : JE FILMS / Tetra Media Fiction
Broadcaster: CANAL+
Sales: STUDIOCANAL
Created by: Gurinder Chadha, Shahrukh Husain, Paul Mayeda Berges
Written by: Gurinder Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges, Shahrukh Husain and Victor Levin
Cast: Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, Leo Suter, Dakota Blue Richards, Gregory Fitoussi, Pallavi Sharda, Bessie Carter, Adil Ray, Viveik Kalra, Roshan Seth, Marc Warren
Production : Bend it TV
Broadcaster: ITV UK
Sales: Fremantle
Created by: Jami O’Brien based on the novel by Joe Hill
Written by: Jami O’Brien based on the novel by Joe Hill
Cast: Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson,Virginia Kull, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jahkara J. Smith
Production : AMC Studios, Tornante Television
Broadcaster: AMC
Sales: AMC Studios International
Created by: Karyn Usher, Lisa Zwerling, and Stephen Garrett
Written by: Sam Holcroft & Al Muriel (based on the novel by Daniel O’Malley)
Cast: Emma Greewell, Joely Richardson, Olivia Munn, Adrian Lester, Ronan Raftery, Catherine Steadman, Jon Fletcher
Production : Lionsgate and Liberty Global
Broadcaster: STARZ
Sales: Lionsgate
Created by: Gregg Araki
Written by: Gregg Araki and Karley Sciortino
Cast: Avan Jogia, Kelli Berglund, Beau Mirchoff, Roxane Mesquida, Tyler Posey, Desmond Chiam, Jacob Artist, RJ Mitte, Taylor Hart, Evan Hart, James Duval
Production : Kingo Gongo
Broadcaster: STARZ
Sales: Lionsgate
Created by: Russell T Davies
Written by: Russell T Davies
Cast: Emma Thompson, Jade Alleyne, Maxime Baldry, George Bukhari, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Dino Fetscher, Jessica Hynes, Rory Kinnear, Rachel Logan, Ruth Madeley, T’nia Miller, Anne Reid, Zita Sattar, Russel Tovey, Lydia West
Production : RED Production Company, a STUDIOCANAL Company, in co-production with BBC One, HBO & CANAL+
Broadcaster: BBC ONE/UK, CANAL+/France, HBO/USA
Sales: STUDIOCANAL
CANNESERIES SHORT-FORM COMPETITION
DO NOT DISTURB (UK)
Created by: Michael Haussman, Larry Volpi
Written by : Olivia Poulet (Dental Floss), Michael Haussman & Larry Volpi (The Key)
Directors: Jude Law (The Key), Michael Haussman (Dental Floss / Shut Eye / Ted) Casting : Hans Kesting, Graham Bohea (The Key), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Heather Wright (Dental Floss)
Cast: Hans Kesting, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Heather Wright
Sales: Blackpills Studio & Pulse Films
Created by: Josh Gardner, Tom Stern
Director: Tom Stern
Written by: Josh Gardner, Tom Stern
Cast: David Cross, Natasha Leggero, Ice-T, Trace Adkins, Jessica Makinson, Mo Mandel, Amy Argyle, Agnes Albright, Vince Lozano
Sales: Warner Bros.
LA MAISON DES FOLLES (Canada)
Created by: Mara Joly
Director: Mara Holy
Written by: Mara Holy
Cast: Sarah Cantin, Juliette Gariépy,, Yulia Shupenia, Anne-Florence Lavigne-Desjardins, Angélique Cadieux et Claire Jacques
Broadcaster: Unis TV /TV5/ Télé-Québec
Sales: Distribution Henri Gagnon/ HG Distribution
NOCHE DE AMOR (Argentina)
Created by: Agustina Levati, Pedro Levati
Director: Pedro Levati
Written by: Agustina Levati, Pedro Levati, Gastón Armagno
Cast: Mirta Busnelli, Maida Andrenacci, Mercedes Scápola, Gabriel Bosisio, Juan Grandinetti, Juan Carrasco , Héctor DíazBroadcaster: CONT.AR
Created by: Adele Vuko, Christiaan Van Vuuren
Director: Conor Van Vuuren
Written by: Adele Vuko, Christiaan Van Vuuren
Cast: Adele Vuko, Christiaan Van Vuuren, Rachel House, Brooke Satchwell, Nick Boshier, Annie
Broadcaster: YouTube
Sales: Midwinter Films
THE FUCKING LIARS / Los mentirosos (Argentina)
Created by: Alejandro Jovic
Director: Alejandro Jovic
Written by: Alejandro Jovic
Cast: Paula Carruega, Ezequiel Tronconi, Alejandro Jovic
Broadcaster/Sales: UN3
TEODORE. WITHOUT THE H / Teodore pas de H (Canada)
Created by: Natalie Doummar, Julien Hurteau
Director: Julien Hurteau
Written by: Nathalie Doummar
Cast: Philippe-Audrey Larrue-St-Jacques, Daniel Doummar, Nathalie Doummar, Louise Bombarbier, Houda Rihani, Lori’anne Bemba
Broadcaster/Sales: Zone3
Created by: Dylan River, Tanith Glynn-Maloney
Director: Dylan River
Written by: Dylan River, Kodie Bedford
Cast: Pedrea Jackson, Jordan Johnson, Levi Thomas
Broadcaster: Special Broadcasting Service (SBS)
SIMONE & ME, A MECHANICAL FRIENDSHIP / Simone & moi, une amitié mécanique (France)
Created by: Soukaïna Meflah, Laurène Dervieux
Director: Laurène Dervieux, Maxime Charden
Written by: Soukaïna Meflah, Laurène Dervieux
Cast: Soukaïna Meflah, Jordan Mons, Jordi Le Bolloc’H, Keyvan Khojandi, Dalia Bonnet, Nicolas Berno, Eléonore Costes, Juliette Tresanini, Justine Le Pottier, Ismaël Isme
Broadcaster: France TV slash
Created by: Eddie Kim
Director: Jason Lapeyre
Written by: Andrew Allen
Cast: Emily Piggford, Kai Bradbury, Akiel Julien, Miho Suzuki & David Hewlett
Broadcaster: CBC, CW (US)
Sales: New Form Productions