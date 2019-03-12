Canal+ has launched its new series only streaming service in France as it looks to claw back some of the online market being devoured by Netflix and other streamers.

Canal+ Series, available for €6.99 a month, launches today with hundreds of shows including Canal+ originals such as Spiral, Versailles and Hippocrate and international series including Killing Eve, Catastrophe, Deadly Class, Billions, Pose and soon the next season of Gomorrah. The service is accessible in France via the myCANAL app and OTT and the ambition is to ultimately make it available internationally.

Netflix launched in France in 2014 and has now hit 5M subscribers, overtaking the membership numbers of local subscription kingpin Canal+. Netflix packages in the country start from €7.99.

Vivendi-owned Canal+ launched SVoD service CanalPlay in 2011 but it became bogged down in governmental red tape forcing its closure. With legislation having eased since then, Canal+ is eager to get back into the streaming game as Netflix’s presence in the country grows apace.

Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+Group, commented, “Canal+ Series marks a new stage in the transformation of our offers initiated two years ago. Transformation in terms of use to better address new customers habits. And also digital transformation to reach new audiences, in France and soon internationally. Top-rating app myCANAL is the best example of this transformation. myCANAL is a unique live and on demand platform with sports, French and Hollywood movies just a few months after theatrical release, series, documentaries, etc. In total, thousands of hours of programs from the world-renowned content publishers, to watch anytime, anywhere. Canal+ Series is a new brick that completes this digital offer.”

Frank Cadoret, Canal+ Group Deputy General Manager, added, “Canal+ Series was designed to give the taste of Canal+ to younger audiences through one of its most recognized content: series. For €6.99 per month, subscribers will have access to the best of Canal+ series, from Créations Originales to undiscovered gems selected by our experts as well as top American series. With the premium channel Canal+ premium at less than €20 including access to the myCANAL streaming platform and now a dedicated series offer, we are totally in tune with the new aspirations of customers.”