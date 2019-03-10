California Congresswoman Katie Hill says there’s a reason the Democratic National Committee decided to block Fox News from hosting any 2020 presidential primary debates — Democratic viewers have no interest in watching the channel.

“I think we know that there are basically no Democrats who watch Fox News, so to me that’s pretty fair,” Hill told host Chris Wallace this weekend on Fox News Sunday.

Wallace disagreed with her assessment.

“That’s not true. There are a lot of Democrats who watch Fox News and a lot of independents who watch Fox News,” he said.

Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) on DNC not giving Fox News any 2020 debates #FNS pic.twitter.com/MPsh3y1d2M — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 10, 2019

Hill told him that was only partly correct about the right-leaning channel, adding that she believes the channel’s Democratic viewers are few and far between.

“Certainly independents yes, but mostly it’s become more and more partisan and that’s unfortunate” she said about the network. “I’m here because I do represent a purple district… but I think that there is not a feeling right now that there’s a lack of bias and I’m hoping we can change that.”

She then thanked Wallace for the way he was handling her interview on the channel.

“I think that you’re treating me without bias and I certainly appreciate that, and I think that this is something that we have to change,” she said.

Hill represents California’s 25th Congressional District, serving the Antelope, Simi, and Santa Clarita Valleys just outside of Los Angeles. She was elected to Congress in November 2018 after unseating two-term Republican incumbent Steve Knight.

Before jumping into politics 31-year-old Hill worked as executive director of PATH (People Assisting The Homeless), the largest homeless services organization in California. She is vice chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Hill also discussed Rep. Ilhan Omar’s recent comments on support for Israel. That video is below.