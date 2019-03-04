EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed filmmaker Amir Bar-Lev, director of the Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip.

The documentary received great acclaim when it was released and was put on the shortlist for Best Documentary for the 2018 Academy Awards.

Bar-Lev made his directorial debut with documentary Fighter which followed two Holocaust survivors who revisit the labor camp which they were imprisoned. He also directed the Emmy-winning The Tillman Story as well as Happy Valley which examined the Penn State scandal.

His other credits include My Kid Could Paint, a documentary about four-year-old artist Marla Olmstead as well as the Academy Award-nominated Trouble the Water, which he co-produced.

Bar-Lev was previously represented by WME. His attorney is Linda Lichter at Lichter Grossman Nicholas Adler & Feldman.