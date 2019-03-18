Israel Johnson (Schooled,), Shelby Simmons (Andi Mack) and Scarlett Estevez (Daddy’s Home) have joined the cast of Disney Channel’s Bunk’d for the live-action comedy’s fourth season.

Camp Kikiwaka will see Johnson as Noah, a junior camp counselor and former child actor who is upbeat, enthusiastic and sometimes over-dramatic. Simmons will portray Ava, a junior counselor from Queens who is tough as nails but fiercely loyal to her friends, while Estevez will play Gwen, an eccentric and somewhat naïve new camper who has lived off the grid her whole life.

Returning cast members include Miranda May (Lou), Will Buie, Jr. (Finn), Raphael Alejandro (Matteo) and Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny).

The show has now started production for the upcoming season. Bunk’d is executive produced by Emmy-nominated producer Phil Baker (Andi Mack, Good Luck Charlie) and Erin Dunlap (Andi Mack, Jessie). Created by Pamela Eells O’Connell, Bunk’d began as a spinoff to Disney Channel’s hit series Jessie, which ran from 2011-2015.

Bunk’d is from It’s a Laugh Productions.