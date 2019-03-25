EXCLUSIVE: BRON Studios has hired Endeavor Content senior associate Pippa Lambert as EVP Domestic Television and promoted David Davoli to EVP International Television as the indie producer-financier bolsters its nascent TV division, which sees its first production going before cameras next month.

Courtesy Bron

Lambert and Davoli will help establish the company’s TV business, working with creators and filmmakers worldwide to develop, package and produce premium content for global markets. They will also mine other BRON divisions to source opportunities and identify third-party domestic and international production companies for partnership opportunities.

Lambert will be based in Los Angeles, while Davoli will remain in New York office. Both report to BRON Studios chairman Aaron L. Gilbert.

“I am thrilled to have these two incredibly talented executives leading BRON’s growing television business,” Gilbert said. “Both have been doing great work for many years and bring diverse skill sets and experiences to their new posts.”

At Endeavor Content, Lambert focused on packaging, finance and sales for all markets. From 2006-2016, she ran ICM’s London office. Davoli, previously SVP Business Affairs, has worked with the development, production and finance teams to close deals including Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner and the upcoming Taylor Sheridan pic Those Who Wish Me Dead starring Angelina Jolie. The former entertainment lawyer also has sourced and structured several international television co-productions.

BRON, already a player in feature films, is gearing up for its first TV project, the eight-part Shadowplay in partnership with StudioCanal’s Tandem Productions. Created by Måns Mårlind, the character-driven period thriller is set in Berlin and centers on the story of Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war. It goes to camera next month in Prague.