With recent arrivals Kiss Me, Kate, Be More Chill, Ain’t Too Proud and King Lear adding to the till, Broadway box office last week took an 11% hike over the previous week, hitting $30,252,790. Attendance was up a commensurate 10% to 271,052.

Though none of the newcomers could match the sheer dollar power of monsters like Network, To Kill a Mockingbird or Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (which welcomes a replacement cast March 20), the Temptations jukeboxer Ain’t Too Proud came impressively close, grossing $872,597 for seven performances. That’s about 70% of its $1.3 million potential, with attendance of 9,233 at 93% of capacity. Now in previews at the Imperial Theatre, Ain’t Too Proud opens March 21.

Kiss Me, Kate, the Roundabout’s revival at Studio 54, filled 98% of seats for the non-profit subscription-heavy company, grossing $634,354. The Cole Porter beauty starring Kelli O’Hara and Will Chase opens March 14.

Another previewer, King Lear starring Glenda Jackson in the title role, played seven previews at the Cort to $554,620, about 70% of potential. Houses were 84% filled. Opening night is April 4.

Box office for the week’s opener, Be More Chill, was down from the previous week, what with comps and press seats. The musical opened (to mixed reviews) at the Lyceum on March 10, and grossed $490,672 for the week. Attendance of 6,699 was 94% of capacity.

Choir Boy, the play from Moonlight‘s Tarell Alvin McCraney, hit its final note on Broadway, closing March 10 after a three-month run. Final week tally, with an average ticket price of $77, was $361,021, about 53% of potential, though 93% of seats were occupied.

Sell-outs for the week (or close enough, with 98% or more seats filled) were Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Kiss Me, Kate, Network (which recouped last week), The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, To Kill a Mockingbird, True West and Wicked. Aladdin was ever so close at 97%.

Season to date, Broadway has taken in $1,434,947,385, a 15% bump year to year. Attendance of 11,364,327 was up 12% over last year.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.