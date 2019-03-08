EXCLUSIVE: Pitch Perfect alum Brittany Snow and Veep actor Sam Richardson have been tapped to lead the cast of Bailey and Darla, an indie film which is being directed by first-time helmer Nico Raineau. Raineau co-wrote the screenplay with Lauren Schacher. Snow will also produce the project alongside Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, and Highland Myst’s Jon Keeyes.

The film, which is currently in production, follows Darla (Snow), a cynical reporter whose sex addiction is getting in the way of her sex column, and her evolving relationship with Bailey, a well-meaning sweetheart who’s been dumped by his girlfriend and learns he has testicular cancer (again). Together they embark on an impromptu cross country road trip, recreating Darla’s myriad trysts from state to state. She’s looking for a story and he’s looking for a last hurrah; what they find is something neither expected.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to work with such talented actors as Brittany and Sam on my debut feature,” said Raineau. “Their genius comedic gifts are well documented, but it’s their ability to bring heartfelt emotion and pathos to these characters that make them the ideal creative partners for this film.”

Highland Myst’s Matthew Tompkins and Yale Productions’ Russ Posternak will serve as co-producers. Film Mode Entertainment is handling sales.

Snow, who played Chloe in the Pitch Perfect movies, stars in the forthcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Someone Great, written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. She’s repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA.

In addition to Veep, Richardson starred in the Comedy Central’s Detroiters, which he also co-created. Repped by UTA and Artists First, he has also appeared in films like Dave Need Wedding Dates, The House, and Game Over, Man!.