Britt Lower is set as a lead opposite Olivia Thirlby and E.J. Bonilla in ABC’s Until the Wedding, a romantic drama pilot from writer Becky Mode (Smash), producers Sarah Timberman & Carl Beverly (Elementary, SEAL Team), Alon Aranya (Betrayal, Hostages), Israel’s Reshet Media and ABC Studios.

Based on the Israeli series of the same name (Ad Hatuna in Hebrew), Until the Wedding is the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends/family as Adrienne (Thirlby) and Danny (Bonilla) are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage.

Lower will play Naomi, Adrienne’s roommate and best friend. Defiantly single, defiant in general — there’s nothing Naomi loves more than a good fight. Smart, uncensored, very funny, Naomi’s an up- and-coming writer with a new book of essays that’s getting serious traction. Though Naomi would say anything to anyone, there are very few people she truly lets in. A fiercely loyal friend, Naomi would go to the end of Earth for the people she loves.

The original series, created by Avner Bernheimer and Anat Weizman and produced by Ami Amir’s Matar Productions, aired on Israel’s Reshet 13.

Mode is executive producing the adaptation with Susannah Grant who also directs, Timberman and Beverly via Timberman-Beverly Prods.; Aranya via his new production company, Paper Plane Productions; and Bernheimer & Weizman as well as Avi Zvi of Reshet Media, which holds the format rights.

Lower is currently a recurring character on the third season of HBO’s High Maintenance and stars in a major recurring role on Hulu’s Future Man. She previously starred as the female lead opposite Jay Baruchel and Eric Andre in FX’s Man Seeking Woman, and recurred on Fox’s Ghosted and on Hulu’s Casual. On the feature side, Lower is a lead in the upcoming independent film Holly Slept Over and the upcoming short A Civilized Life. Lower is repped by UTA, Kirsten Ames Management and Jackoway Tyerman.