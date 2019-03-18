British Health Minister Matt Hancock has warned broadcasters and producers to do more to look after reality TV contestants following the death of Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis.

Thalassitis, who died over the weekend, is the latest star of the ITV2 reality series to have reportedly died by suicide in recent years following the death of Sophie Gradon.

Thalassitis starred in the third season of the villa-based dating format, which is being remade by ITV America for CBS. He also starred in E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating.

Hancock, who was the former Culture Minister, speaking at the Spectator Health Summit, said, “I am very worried about the support for the mental health of contestants on reality TV shows. The sudden exposure to massive fame, I suppose, can have significant impacts on people and I think that it is a duty on any organization that is putting people in the position of making them famous overnight, that they should also look after them afterwards. I think that people need to take responsibility for their duties to people’s wellbeing very seriously.”

ITV said that care for its contestants is a process that the show “takes very seriously” and is a “continuous process”. “We ensure that all of our contributors are able to access psychological support before, during and after appearing on the show. The [show] will always provide ongoing support when needed and where appropriate. We also discuss at length with all of our Islanders, before and after the show, how their lives might change and they have access to support and advice to help with this.”