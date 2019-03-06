A high-profile drama series toplined by Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has landed at Apple with a straight-to-series order. The untitled female-focused CIA drama based on Amaryrillis Fox’s upcoming memoir, starring and executive produced by Oscar winner Larson, comes from Lynette Howell Taylor’s 51 Entertainment and Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res.

Megan Martin (Animal Kingdom) is in final negotiations to write and executive produce the series, which draws upon the real-life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox and her upcoming memoir Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. The drama is described as a provocative and contemporary look at a young woman’s journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships.

Howell Taylor, Ellenberg and Larson teamed to acquire the book, to be published October 15 by Knopf, and Fox’s life rights through Media Res. This marks Media Res’ second series order at Apple after the streaming platform also landed in a competitive situation a Morning Show drama starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Oscar-nominated producer Howell Taylor (A Star Is Born) executive produces through her 51 Entertainment banner alongside Larson. Ellenberg will also serve as executive producer through his studio Media Res. Samantha Housman will serve as executive producer through 51 Entertainment; and Dani Goren serves as co-executive producer through Media Res. Fox will produce and provide additional background material for the project.

Larson, who won a lead actress Oscar for Room, can currently be seen starring as Marvel’s first female lead superhero in Captain Marvel. Her titular character also will appear in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

Martin serves as co-executive producer on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. Her other previous writing credits include The Following.

At Apple, Larson is joining another Marvel superhero star. The streamer last fall gave an eight-episode straight-to-series order to drama Defending Jacob, headlined and executive produced by Captain America and The Avengers star Chris Evans.

Larson is repped by WME, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Sloane Offer Weber Dern. Martin is repped by WME and Tara Kole at Gang Tyre. Fox is repped by WME.