We thought casting was complete on Neil Gaiman’s forthcoming adaptation of Good Omens but it turns out there’s more… Brian Cox has joined as the voice of Death.

The Succession actor is the latest A-list name to join the Amazon Prime Video original. This comes a month after Sherlock and Patrick Melrose star Benedict Cumberbatch joined as the voice of Satan.

The news was unveiled via Gaiman on Twitter (see below)

The pair star alongside Frances McDormand, who plays the voice of God in the series, which is based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s eponymous book.

Other stars include David Tennant and Michael Sheen, who feature alongside Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos.

Produced by BBC Studios, Amazon Studios, Blank Corporation and Narrativia. Gaiman, Mackinnon, Chris Sussman, Simon Winstone and Rob Wilkins serve as Executive Producers.

Described as equal parts humor and horror, fantasy and drama, Good Omens takes place in the modern day when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan — except that Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon, are not looking forward to the coming war, and someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.

The show will launch on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories on May 31 and will also air later this year on BBC Two in the UK.