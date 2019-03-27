Longtime Disney star Brenda Song, whose acting credits include Superstore and The Social Network, is returning to the Disney fold to play the lead voice role in Amphibia, an animated comedy series premiering this summer on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

The announcement was made today as Song celebrated her birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Disney Channel

Song previously starred as London Tipton in Disney Channel’s long-running series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, its spinoff The Suite Life on Deck and The Suite Life Movie. She also starred in several other popular Disney Channel Original Movies, including Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, Stuck in the Suburbs, Get A Clue and The Ultimate Christmas Present.

In Amphibia, Song plays 13-year-old Anne Boonchuy, an independent and fearless teen magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people.

The series is created and executive produced by Annie Award-winning director Matt Braly (Disney’s Gravity Falls), and produced by Disney Television Animation. The series is currently in production.